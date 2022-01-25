We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
The White House responds to the Ukraine crisis by amping up pressure on Russia
Published January 25, 2022 at 4:20 AM PST
President Biden has threatened serious sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, and 8,500 U.S. troops have been put on heightened alert. We examine what this crisis means for the White House.
