Plummeting cryptocurrency collapse has investors questioning the industry. Can it be safe?

If you’ve invested in cryptocurrency this next story won’t come as a surprise: Over the last two months, the value of digital currencies like bitcoin and Ethereum has plummeted, financially devastating many who invested their savings into the money alternatives.

Some cryptocurrency holders say they’re not worried — that it’s an expected market dip. But that’s a view not shared by many who are calling for stronger regulation of the industry.

How serious is this crash? Host Anthony Brooks speaks with Tory Newmyer of The Washington Post, who’s covering the story.

