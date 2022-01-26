© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

The FDA is restricting the use of 2 drugs first authorized to treat COVID

By Steve Inskeep,
Pien Huang
Published January 26, 2022 at 2:10 AM PST

The FDA curbed the use of two out of three monoclonal antibody treatments. Studies show they're highly unlikely to work against the omicron variant, which is overwhelming hospitals.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Pien Huang
Pien Huang is a health reporter on the Science desk. She was NPR's first Reflect America Fellow, working with shows, desks and podcasts to bring more diverse voices to air and online.
See stories by Pien Huang