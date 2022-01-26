We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
The FDA is restricting the use of 2 drugs first authorized to treat COVID
Published January 26, 2022 at 2:10 AM PST
The FDA curbed the use of two out of three monoclonal antibody treatments. Studies show they're highly unlikely to work against the omicron variant, which is overwhelming hospitals.
