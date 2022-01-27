© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

For moms, balancing pandemic parenting and work is like trying to solve an 'explosive Rubik's Cube'

Published January 27, 2022 at 10:20 AM PST
A mother takes her children to school wearing face masks. (Getty Images)
A mother takes her children to school wearing face masks. (Getty Images)

At the beginning of the pandemic, women had reached a milestone: They outnumbered men on nonfarm payroll jobs, but COVID-19 changed all that.

Women have borne the brunt of job losses and the sometimes overwhelming responsibility of caring for their children.

Betsey Stevenson, a former chief economist at the U.S. Department of Labor and a professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan, shares the latest data on the impact of the pandemic on women in the workforce. And our listeners weigh in with their stories.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.