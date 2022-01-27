We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
News brief: high court retirement, Russia-Ukraine crisis, economic growth data
Published January 27, 2022 at 2:03 AM PST
Justice Stephen Breyer will retire, giving Biden a Supreme Court pick. How is Russia responding to diplomatic moves to lower tensions with Ukraine? The U.S. reports latest economic growth figures.
