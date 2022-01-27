We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.S. and Russian officials continue talks on how to ease the crisis with Ukraine
Published January 27, 2022 at 4:19 AM PST
The U.S. and NATO delivered formal written responses Wednesday to a series of far-reaching Russian demands concerning Ukraine. The Kremlin's response so far seems skeptical.
