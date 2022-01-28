© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

How Ukrainian Americans feel about the crisis in Eastern Europe

Published January 28, 2022 at 10:40 AM PST
A convoy of Russian armored vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Russia has concentrated an estimated 100,000 troops with tanks and other heavy weapons near Ukraine in what the West fears could be a prelude to an invasion. (AP Photo)
A convoy of Russian armored vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Russia has concentrated an estimated 100,000 troops with tanks and other heavy weapons near Ukraine in what the West fears could be a prelude to an invasion. (AP Photo)

In many U.S. cities, there are communities of Ukrainian Americans who are now watching the crisis in Eastern Europe unfold.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Yuliana Kletsun, a Ukrainian American attorney and political activist, about her perspective.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.