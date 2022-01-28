© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

NFL teams fight for a spot at the Super Bowl

Published January 28, 2022 at 10:52 AM PST

This Sunday is Championship Weekend when four NFL teams will vie for a spot at the Super Bowl.

Fox Sports Radio talk show host Andy Furman, who lives near Cincinnati, shares the local excitement for the AFC championship in which the Cincinnati Bengals will try to stop the Kansas City Chiefs from a potential third consecutive appearance at the Super Bowl.

Furman also previews the NFC championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.