W. Kamau Bell asks all the right questions in 'We Need to Talk About Cosby'
Fresh Air |
By
David Bianculli
Published January 28, 2022 at 10:28 AM PST
Nothing is sensationalized or trivialized in Bell's four-part documentary, which reckons with Bill Cosby's legacy both as a barrier-breaking Black star and as a sexual predator.
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.