Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams head to Super Bowl LVI
Published January 31, 2022 at 10:20 AM PST
Sunday night’s NFL Championships brought us the contenders for Super Bowl LVI — the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.
Andy Furman, Fox Sports Radio talk show host, joins us.
