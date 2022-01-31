We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Group launched cyberattacks to try to keep Russian troops out of Belarus
Published January 31, 2022 at 2:04 AM PST
With Ukraine on the brink of war, a hacktivist group in nearby Belarus is getting attention for claims that it broke into the transportation sector to try to stop Russian troops in their tracks.
