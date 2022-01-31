© 2022 KUNR
Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published January 31, 2022 at 2:04 AM PST

The U.K. may send more troops to Eastern Europe to deter Russia from invading Ukraine. New COVID cases are falling significantly nationwide. Massachusetts was hit the hardest by a weekend blizzard.

