News brief: U.K. monitors Russia-Ukraine crisis, COVID cases, massive snowstorm
Published January 31, 2022 at 2:04 AM PST
The U.K. may send more troops to Eastern Europe to deter Russia from invading Ukraine. New COVID-19 cases are falling significantly nationwide. Massachusetts was hit the hardest by a weekend blizzard.
