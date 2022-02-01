Hospital chaplain helps treat combat-like 'wounds to the soul' of medical workers during pandemic

Last year during the height of the pandemic, Chicago hospital chaplain and army veteran Mark Schimmelpfennig noticed that hospital nurses and doctors sounded an awful lot like the combat veterans he helps treat for PTSD. So he co-created a special program for what he calls trauma recovery and “moral injury repair.”

Nurse Catherine King was one of its first graduates. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with both of them.

