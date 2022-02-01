We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Judge rejects a plea deal on federal hate-crime charges in Arbery's murder
Published February 1, 2022 at 2:02 AM PST
A federal judge has denied a plea deal by a father and son in the hate crimes case stemming from the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man shot to death while jogging in a Georgia neighborhood.
