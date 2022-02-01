© 2022 KUNR
San Francisco eases indoor mask mandate for some

Published February 1, 2022 at 10:11 AM PST

For at least the next two weeks, everyone in California must wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status as a COVID-19 safety measure.

But in San Francisco, the rules are a bit different. Starting Tuesday, if you’re fully vaccinated and boosted, you do not have to wear a mask anymore in the city in certain places such as the office, the gym or in the classroom.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks with KQED health reporter Lesley McClurg.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.