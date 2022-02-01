© 2022 KUNR
What's a 5 letter word for 'acquisition?' NYT buys Wordle, Sony buys Bungie

Published February 1, 2022 at 10:52 AM PST

In the latest in a streak of corporate buyouts, The New York Times has bought the virally-popular word game Wordle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Over on the video games side, Sony has bought Bungie, the developer behind the original Halo and Destiny series.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about the acquisitions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

