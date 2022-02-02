We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
OPEC members to meet as crude oil prices reach 7-year highs
Published February 2, 2022 at 2:13 AM PST
The OPEC oil cartel holds its monthly meeting Tuesday amid high prices driven by supply shortages and geopolitical tensions. Some analysts predict prices could go up to a $100 a barrel soon.
