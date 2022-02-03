© 2022 KUNR
Biden says ISIS leader is dead after U.S. counterterrorism strike in Syria

Published February 3, 2022 at 9:06 AM PST

President Biden says a U.S. operation in Syria resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi, who blew himself and several others up in a residential building in the final moments of the strike.

Javed Ali, former senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.