© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

COVID protocols limit the guest list for the opening of China's Winter Olympics

By Steve Inskeep,
Brian Mann
Published February 4, 2022 at 2:09 AM PST

Athletes in the parade of nations will filter into a mostly empty stadium. There's a limited guest list due to pandemic security, but Russian President Putin is expected to be among the VIPs.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Brian Mann
See stories by Brian Mann