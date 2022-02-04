We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
COVID protocols limit the guest list for the opening of China's Winter Olympics
Published February 4, 2022 at 2:09 AM PST
Athletes in the parade of nations will filter into a mostly empty stadium. There's a limited guest list due to pandemic security, but Russian President Putin is expected to be among the VIPs.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.