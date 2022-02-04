We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
How sick did the omicron variant make the job market?
Published February 4, 2022 at 2:09 AM PST
Friday's jobs report is expected to show the fallout from the omicron wave of coronavirus infections, which reached its peak last month. Analysts expect stronger job gains in the months to come.
