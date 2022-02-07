We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
A 2nd trial is about to begin in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery
Published February 7, 2022 at 2:01 AM PST
The three white men sentenced to life in prison for murdering Ahmaud Arbery are now standing trial on federal hate crime charges. At issue is whether the men targeted Arbery because he was Black.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.