© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

Why Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL for racial discrimination

Published February 7, 2022 at 9:40 AM PST
Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins walks the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins walks the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This weekend, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the lack of Black head coaches in the league is “unacceptable.” And, he added, they will review their equity policies.

Goodell was responding to the lawsuit filed by the former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for alleged racial discrimination.

Flores sat down with Jay Williams, host of the NPR podcast “The Limits,” for an exclusive conversation about his decision last week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.