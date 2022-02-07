© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

Why the Great Resignation looks more like the Great Reshuffle

Published February 7, 2022 at 10:33 AM PST

January’s job report was much better than expected, and labor force participation has reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

As Jill Schlesinger, CBS business news analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” explains, all of these developments have some economists speaking of a great worker reshuffle versus a great resignation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.