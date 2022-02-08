We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
'Pam & Tommy' asks smart questions about gossip, sexism and technology
Fresh Air |
By
David Bianculli
Published February 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM PST
Hulu's new series tells the story of Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, whose private sex tape was stolen in 1995 and subsequently distributed over the Internet.
Copyright 2022 Fresh Air
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.