Ukrainian women prepare to mobilize in case Russia invades
Published February 8, 2022 at 2:08 AM PST
Women play an outsized role in Ukrainian society -– including mobilizing in case Russia attacks urban areas. Women of all ages are learning self-defense and survival skills.
