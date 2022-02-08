© 2022 KUNR
Ukrainian women prepare to mobilize in case Russia invades

By A Martínez
Published February 8, 2022 at 2:08 AM PST

Women play an outsized role in Ukrainian society -– including mobilizing in case Russia attacks urban areas. Women of all ages are learning self-defense and survival skills.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
