© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

Nathan Chen cements his legacy as the world's best figure skater

By Rachel Martin,
Tom Goldman
Published February 10, 2022 at 2:07 AM PST

Nathan Chen wins gold in the men's figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics. He pulled off five quad jumps, and is the first U.S. man to win figure skating's top individual honor since 2010.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin
Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Tom Goldman