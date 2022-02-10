© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

Nathan Chen wins gold as Olympic officials stay largely mum on reports of Russian skater doping

Published February 10, 2022 at 9:06 AM PST

Washington Post sportswriter Emily Giambalvo joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to discuss Nathan Chen’s gold medal skate Wednesday night, and what Olympic and skating officials are saying about allegations that one of Russia’s figure skating stars has tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.