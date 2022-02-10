© 2022 KUNR
Olympic athletes confront free speech issues in Beijing

Published February 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM PST

The Winter Olympics are a major platform for athletes to prove their talents. But athletes are confronting a dilemma: stay silent or speak out on human rights issues in China.

Former Olympic cross-country skier Noah Hoffman, now a board member with Global Athlete, urges athletes to hold their fire — at least until they’re back from China. Hoffman speaks with host Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.