© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

The Russian-Ukrainian Orthodox Church schism continues to anger Moscow

By A Martínez,
Joanna Kakissis
Published February 10, 2022 at 2:07 AM PST

The Orthodox Church has a long history in Ukraine, one that is tied to the country's national identity. Some parishes identify solely with Ukraine, while others identify with Russia.

Copyright 2022 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Joanna Kakissis
See stories by Joanna Kakissis