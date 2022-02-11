We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Biden cautions Americans to leave Ukraine ahead of any Russian aggression
Published February 11, 2022 at 2:09 AM PST
President Biden warned Americans residing in Ukraine to leave, due to an increased threat from a potential Russian military actions. There are around 30,000 Americans still in the country.
