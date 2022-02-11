We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Families of 737 Max crash victims want DOJ to rescind Boeing's immunity deal
Published February 11, 2022 at 2:09 AM PST
The families of the 346 people who died in two Boeing 737 Max plane crashes want a federal judge to rescind a deal with prosecutors that kept the airplane manufacturer from facing criminal charges.
