© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

Koalas are now an endangered species after Australia's devastating bushfires

Published February 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM PST
Maggie the female koala climbs a tree with her joey at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 1, 2011. (Rob Griffith/AP/File)
Maggie the female koala climbs a tree with her joey at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 1, 2011. (Rob Griffith/AP/File)

Australia has listed the koala as an endangered species following a campaign from conservation groups who say the government has not done enough to protect the marsupial from climate change, habitat loss and bushfires.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Matt Collis, deputy vice president of conservation for the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.