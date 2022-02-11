We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Morning news brief
Published February 11, 2022 at 2:09 AM PST
Pfizer adds data to its request to get the OK for its COVID vaccine for young kids. Biden cautions Americans in Ukraine to leave. Truckers shut down border crossings between Canada and the U.S.
