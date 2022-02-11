We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Trucker protests against pandemic mandates are spreading beyond Canada
Published February 11, 2022 at 4:19 AM PST
Big-rig trucks and other vehicles have shut down at least three border crossings between Canada and the U.S. The Ontario government is trying to open up the trucker's blockade of a key trade route.
