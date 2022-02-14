Ambassador Bridge cleared, but wide-spread protests continue to gridlock Ottawa

The Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, is open after Canadian police cleared out protestors. The so-called Freedom Convoy — a group of truckers and protesters who caused gridlock last week at the crossing — is continuing their widespread disruptions in Ottawa.

The 3-week-old movement began in protest of vaccination requirements for truckers, but now includes opposition to wide-ranging mandates and government policies, some unrelated to the pandemic.

Tom Parry is covering the story for CBC in Canada and joins host Celeste Headlee with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

