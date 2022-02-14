We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Confused about how worried to be about the pandemic? You're not alone
Published February 14, 2022 at 1:48 PM PST
It's another discombobulating moment in the pandemic, with lots of conflicting signs of where the virus is heading and what people should do about it on a day to day basis.
Rob Stein is a correspondent and senior editor on NPR's science desk.