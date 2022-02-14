© 2022 KUNR
How the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals

Published February 14, 2022 at 10:40 AM PST
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Adam Hunger/AP)
Fox Sports Radio talk show hosts, Andy Furman, who lives near Cincinnati, and Jonas Knox, who lives near Los Angeles, review the highlights of Super Bowl LVI.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

