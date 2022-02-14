We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Morning news brief
Published February 14, 2022 at 2:05 AM PST
The bridge linking the U.S. and Canada reopens after police remove the last protesters. The Russia-Ukraine standoff continues. A Russian figure skater is cleared to compete at the Beijing Olympics.
