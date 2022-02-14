We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Olympics: Women's single figure skating begins with drama
Published February 14, 2022 at 1:26 PM PST
In women's individual figure skating, the gold medal favorite — Russia's Kamila Valieva — has been cleared to keep competing despite testing positive for a banned substance before the Olympics.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.