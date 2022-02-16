Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff on why he wants to stop Congress from trading stocks

Bills banning members of Congress from trading stocks are gaining bipartisan support in both the Senate and House, following investigations into lawmakers who made lucrative trades at the beginning of the pandemic.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Sen. Jon Ossoff, Democrat of Georgia, who has introduced the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act in the Senate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.