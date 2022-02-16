© 2022 KUNR
How successful is telehealth — and is it here to stay?

Published February 16, 2022 at 9:33 AM PST

When the pandemic began in 2020, telehealth visits seemed like a sure way to still provide access to the doctor. But two years later, there’s not much data about why patients use virtual visits and what the impact is on costs.

Mohana Ravindranath, a health tech reporter for our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication, looks at what we know so far and whether telehealth is likely here to stay.

