News brief: Russia-Ukraine crisis, Sandy Hook settlement, kids' mental health
Published February 16, 2022 at 2:08 AM PST
President Biden urges continued diplomacy over the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Families of Sandy Hook shooting victims reach a settlement with Remington Arms. The pandemic's emotional toll on young people.
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.