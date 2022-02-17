We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Kamila Valieva's positive doping test casts a pall over her Olympic performance
Published February 17, 2022 at 2:08 AM PST
A star Russian figure skater is back on the ice Thursday for the women's free skate event. The competition is controversial because she tested positive for a banned drug before the Games.
