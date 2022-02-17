© 2022 KUNR
Kamila Valieva's positive doping test casts a pall over her Olympic performance

By Leila Fadel,
Tom Goldman
Published February 17, 2022 at 2:08 AM PST

A star Russian figure skater is back on the ice Thursday for the women's free skate event. The competition is controversial because she tested positive for a banned drug before the Games.

