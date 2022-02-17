© 2022 KUNR
Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Rachel Martin
Published February 17, 2022 at 2:08 AM PST

Russia says it's de-escalating its forces near Ukraine. Florida's House passes a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The DOJ is suing Missouri over its controversial firearm law.

Leila Fadel
Rachel Martin
