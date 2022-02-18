© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

A look at the mental health challenges of community college students

Published February 18, 2022 at 9:40 AM PST
Community college students: Tell us about the mental health challenges you're facing. (Getty Images)
Community college students: Tell us about the mental health challenges you're facing. (Getty Images)

Half of all college students in this country go to community college. They tend to be older and have more stressors: class, parenthood, family, work, the pandemic. And unlike four-year schools, community colleges often lack mental health services.

Host Scott Tong recently partnered with American Public Media and WBUR for a discussion about understanding and navigating the mental health gaps in community college. Watch the full video here

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.