Is the era of cryptocurrency regulation here?

Published February 18, 2022 at 9:52 AM PST

Ads for cryptocurrency products were a mainstay of this year’s Super Bowl broadcast, heralding a push into the mainstream for an industry that is still largely unregulated. Things may be changing, however, after a $100 million fine by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Benjamin Pimentel, who covers crypto and fintech from San Francisco for the publication Protocol.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

