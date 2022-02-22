© 2022 KUNR
Olympic skeleton racer Andrew Blaser on LGBTQ representation at the games

Published February 22, 2022 at 9:40 AM PST
Andrew Blaser, of United States, slides during men's skeleton run 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
It was an interesting dance at the Beijing Winter Olympics with athletes and the media trying to raise important issues without causing conflict with Chinese authorities.

But American broadcasters were quiet on LGBTQ representation — even with a record number of openly LGBTQ Olympic athletes, more than double from four years ago.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with one of those athletes, Idaho native Andrew Blaser.

