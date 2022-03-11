Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
Growing sanctions on Russia could cripple Russian airlines
Published March 11, 2022 at 2:13 AM PST
Russian airlines are primarily only flying domestically. More than half of Russian planes are leased from companies in the West, which now must terminate those contacts and repossess the planes.
Copyright 2022 NPR
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.