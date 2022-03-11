© 2022 KUNR
News brief: Russian military strikes, Democrats midterm strategy, opioid crisis

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published March 11, 2022 at 2:13 AM PST

Russian forces extend their battlefield in Ukraine. House Democrats are plotting their way forward to the November elections. Victims of the opioid crisis formally confront the Sackler family.

Leila Fadel
Steve Inskeep
