News brief: Russian military strikes, Democrats midterm strategy, opioid crisis
Published March 11, 2022 at 2:13 AM PST
Russian forces extend their battlefield in Ukraine. House Democrats are plotting their way forward to the November elections. Victims of the opioid crisis formally confront the Sackler family.
